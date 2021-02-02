Wide receiver Chris Godwin figured to be among the prime beneficiaries when Tom Brady opted to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after cutting ties with New England. Brady's addition certainly propelled Godwin and the Buccaneers to loftier heights: A trip to Super Bowl 55 to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7. Godwin's individual numbers did not receive the anticipated boost, but he is still expected to have a major impact in the Buccaneers' matchup against the defending Super Bowl champions.

Brady and Kansas City counterpart Patrick Mahomes figure most prominently among the hundreds of Chiefs vs. Buccaneers prop bets at William Hill Sportsbook. Godwin is listed as +3000 to win Super Bowl MVP honors, tied with Tampa Bay teammates Leonard Fournette and Mike Evans for the next-best odds behind Brady. Which Chris Godwin prop bets have the most value? Before making any Super Bowl 55 prop picks, be sure to see the Chris Godwin prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It has also crushed its NFL prop picks this season, entering the 2021 Super Bowl on a strong 386-309 roll, returning a massive profit of almost $3,200 this season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

With the 2021 Super Bowl scheduled for Feb. 7, the model has evaluated the latest Chris Godwin props from William Hill and revealed its best bets.

Top Chris Godwin prop picks for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

One of the 2021 Super Bowl bets the model recommends: Godwin goes under 72.5 yards receiving for the game. SportsLine's model has Godwin racking up 66 yards in the simulations, a number he has surpassed four times in the past five games. However, Godwin has benefited from extra targets due to the absence of fellow wideout Antonio Brown, who missed the NFC Championship game after he hurt his knee in the divisional round.

Godwin has not had more than five receptions in a game since a Week 12 loss to Kansas City. He had 97 yards on a team-high eight catches in the 27-24 setback to the Chiefs, but the Buccaneers had to abandon the ground game after falling into a 17-0 first-quarter hole. Brady wound up throwing for 345 yards in that game but Tampa Bay would prefer a more balanced attack to keep the ball out of the hands of reigning Super Bowl MVP Mahomes.

Other Chris Godwin prop picks from SportsLine's model:

Chris Godwin total receptions: Go under 5.5, model is projecting 5.0

Chris Godwin touchdowns: Go under 1, model is projecting 0.43

Chris Godwin yards of first reception: 9.5: Go over, model is projecting 13.1 per catch

Chris Godwin yards of longest reception: 24.5: Go under, model is projecting 13.1 per catch

