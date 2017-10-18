Chris Long announces he will donate every game check this season to charity

In September, Eagles defensive end Chris Long donated his first six game checks to fund scholarships in his hometown of Charlottesville, Va. On Wednesday, Long announced that he will donate his remaining 10 game checks this season to increase educational equality by launching the Pledge 10 for Tomorrow campaign.

"In my 10th year, I want to celebrate the awesome opportunity I've had to play football by giving back to the communities that have given me that gift," Long said in a statement. "Educational opportunity and equity are the best gateway to a better tomorrow for everyone in America."

"My wife and I have been passionate about education being a gateway for upward mobility and equality," Long told The Associated Press. "I think we can all agree that equity in education can help affect change that we all want to see in this country."

Long, who signed a two-year, $4.5 million contract with the Eagles in the offseason and has a base salary of $1 million for 2017, has spoken out on social issues affecting the league and its players. He also puts his money where his mouth is, as evidenced by his decision to donate every game check this season.

"If you listen to people who tell you to 'Stick to sports,' I would ask them, 'Do you stick to whatever your occupation is?' " Long said in August, via Yahoo.com. "People always want to hear from athletes when they agree with them. When we voice a [dissenting] opinion, they have an issue with it. I think that athletes are role models. We should think about what we're saying, then speak. And speak wisely."