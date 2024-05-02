The Green Bay Packers made one of the biggest moves of the 2023 offseason when they decided to trade Aaron Rodgers away to the New York Jets, and 12 months later, we finally know how the Packers made out.

When Packers made the trade in April 2023, they acquired four draft picks from the Jets:

2023 first-round pick (13th overall)

2023 second-round pick (42nd)

2023 sixth-round pick (207th)

2024 second-round pick (41st)

The 2024 pick was actually a conditional pick that could have been a first-rounder if Rodgers had played at least 65% of the Jets' offensive snaps last season, but that didn't happen. The four-time MVP didn't even make it through the first quarter of the first game: He tore his Achilles in Week 1, which gave the Packers a 2024 second-round pick instead of a first-round pick.

With the 2024 NFL Draft now in the books, the Packers have now finally acquired every player they're going to get from the Rodgers trade. So how did things shake out for Green Bay? Let's check it out.

So there you have it, the trade is now complete. One year after getting rid of Rodgers, the Packers now have their full return from the trade in place. Overall, they ended up with six players and two of them have already become solid role players. If at least two of the three players taken in 2024 end up becoming key contributors, then the Packers will be able to look back and say they won the trade. Of course, they'll also be able to say that if Jordan Love ends up being a superstar and he took the first step toward making that happen in 2023.

If you're wondering how the Jets did, they closed out their trade details last year. The Jets received Rodgers plus a first-round pick (15th overall) and a fifth-round pick 170th overall. The Jets used the first-rounder on edge rusher Will McDonald II. After that, they gave up the 170th pick in a trade that gave them two later picks (204 and 220). With those two picks, they selected safety Jarrick Bernard-Converse and tight end Zack Kuntz.