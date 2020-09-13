Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack was carted off the field during the first half of the Colts' opener against the Jaguars in Jacksonville. Mack, who had four carries for 26 yards before being carted off, sustained an ankle injury. The team ruled has out him for the remainder of the game.

The Colts fear Mack has sustained a torn Achilles, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garofolo.

The Colts' starting running back, Mack rushed for 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns last season. Despite the team's selection of Jonathan Taylor with the 41st overall pick, Mack was still expected to receive the majority of the carries, at least during the early portions of the season. Taylor, a former standout at Wisconsin, had just one carry during the first half, but did pull down a 35-yard pass while helping the Colts take a 17-14 halftime lead.

Nyheim Hines, a 2018 fourth round pick, will likely get more carries with Mack out of the lineup. Hines had a team-high five carries during the first half of Sunday's game, and scored both Colts touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving.