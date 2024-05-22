At this point in the NFL offseason, just about every team talks itself into contending. It's spring, after all: the dawn of fresh grass, first practices and new hopes for the upcoming season. But there is perhaps no division that justifies such widespread optimism as the NFC North, which has seen three different champions in the last three years. In fact, if you look closely, there's a solid case to be made for all four of the quartet's clubs as challengers to the 2024 throne.

Here's a look at the best things going for each of them:

Rome Odunze, Caleb Williams Getty Images

Drafting the consensus top quarterback prospect No. 1 overall certainly helps, but it's not just Caleb Williams' entry as a potential off-script gunslinger that moves the needle; the upgraded supporting cast might do just as much, if not more, heavy lifting here. Unlike Justin Fields before him, Williams won't be saddled with middling depth, but rather proven weapons at every spot. The remade receiving trio of D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze alone should keep them competitive. Couple that with Matt Eberflus' defense, which rounded into near-suffocating form late in 2023, and one of the easiest projected schedules of 2024, and it's not hard to envision Chicago instantly vaulting into the wild-card race.

Amon-Ra St. Brown USATSI

Was their long-awaited 2023 breakout, which ended within one win of a Super Bowl appearance, simply an anomaly? Not by the looks of their offensive infrastructure, which boasts a rejuvenated figurehead in Jared Goff, a dynamic backfield duo featuring Jahmyr Gibbs, a solid front and one of the game's steadiest pass outlets in Amon-Ra St. Brown. Goff dispelled a lot of questions about his big-stage poise down the stretch, and the sideline leadership of Dan Campbell and Ben Johnson should ensure they stay aggressive with the ball in their hands. Add the influx of secondary help, including Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. at cornerback, and they remain one of the most balanced lineups in the entire league.

Jordan Love USATSI

Their All-Pro return man just tabbed them a Super Bowl contender, which would typically be cause for concern regarding springtime overconfidence, except the fact the Packers nearly knocked off the eventual NFC champions to close their promising 2023. The chief reason for that: Jordan Love, who at 25, fresh off his first full year under center, might only be approaching his prime as an undeniably gifted thrower. Surrounded by a young, multifaceted receiving corps; a beefed-up ground game deploying Josh Jacobs; and a creative play-caller in Matt LaFleur; it's not a stretch to suggest Aaron Rodgers' successor could leap into the MVP race and go toe to toe with the favored Lions when it matters most.

Justin Jefferson USATSI

Call them a mild offshoot of the rival Bears, seeing as though they're pairing a rookie signal-caller with a favorable setup. The big differences: 1.) Minnesota's lineup is even more suited to accommodate a young quarterback, with elite playmakers at running back (Aaron Jones), wideout (Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison) and tight end (T.J. Hockenson); and 2.) rookie J.J. McCarthy is considered more of a play-action savant than all-out superstar under center, assuming he quickly usurps placeholder Sam Darnold. But this team was feisty even with a slew of post-Kirk Cousins lottery tickets in 2023, coach Kevin O'Connell is revered internally, and the overachieving "D" under Brian Flores has a deeper pass-rushing rotation.

The early projection

On paper, the Lions remain the safest bet to keep the NFC North crown, which is a testament to how much they've restored their reputation under the bold guidance of Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes. They simply have the cleanest roster across the board, plus savvy decision-makers on the sidelines. As for which rival is best positioned to threaten them, it's truly a tossup, and the biggest variables lie under center: Most would identify Love as an up-and-coming, Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback after his promising 2023 finish, but it's anyone's guess exactly what the Bears and Vikings will get from their rookies out of the gate.

The feeling here is that Love is for real, meaning Green Bay should be back in the playoff picture, if not pushing Detroit for the top spot. And between Chicago and Minnesota, the latter seems to boast the better overall framework, with the O'Connell-Flores pairing edging Eberflus' staff and the Vikings' weapons offering a touch more electricity. Sign us up for a purple wave that puts Minnesota squarely in the wild-card race, ahead of Windy City ... at least until 2025.