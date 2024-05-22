The Green Bay Packers finished 2023 strong, advancing to the divisional round of the playoffs in Jordan Love's first year as the starting quarterback. They'll be even stronger in 2024, according to All-Pro return man Keisean Nixon, who told reporters this week the team is "ready to win a Super Bowl."

"I mean, I feel like we let a team off the hook last year in the playoffs, and we know that," Nixon said, when asked about the Packers' perfect attendance at organized team activities. "And everybody on this team is in here for a mission, and we ready to win a Super Bowl. So [we're] all here locked in, and it shows that we ain't nothing to play with."

Nixon is alluding to Green Bay's second-round postseason loss to the San Francisco 49ers, who went on to reach the Super Bowl despite a spotty start to their matchup with the Packers. His perspective, by the way, would likely be mirrored by countless others across the NFL; the offseason is the time when any and every hopeful contender can convince itself worthy of a title chase. But it speaks to the elevated expectations in Green Bay just one year after Aaron Rodgers' departure under center.

The Packers went 9-8 last season before upsetting the Dallas Cowboys to start the playoffs. They went 8-9 the year prior, but had won at least 13 games in each of the previous three seasons under head coach Matt LaFleur.

Nixon, 26, rejoined the Packers early in free agency this offseason, fresh off his second All-Pro nod as a return specialist. Undrafted out of South Carolina in 2019, he's also seen snaps on both offense and defense, but his primary contributions have come on special teams, where he's led the NFL in kick-return yardage in back-to-back seasons.