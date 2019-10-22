Colts tight end Eric Ebron's Courage-Curiosity-Legacy Plan involves becoming his own version of a superhero
Ebron has a retirement plan that will let him pursue his childhood dream of being a firefighter while securing his family's future
Eric Ebron is arguably still at the height of his NFL career.
The 26-year-old tight end, a former first-round draft pick of the Detroit Lions, is just one year removed from his first Pro Bowl appearance, a nod to a breakout with the Indianapolis Colts that included 66 catches, 13 touchdowns and a pivotal role on a surprise playoff team. His numbers aren't as gaudy alongside Jack Doyle in 2019, but the North Carolina product remains a mainstay of Indy's offense, chipping in with some big plays as the Colts make a run at an AFC South title.
And yet football isn't the only thing on Ebron's mind as he builds on his six-year resume. As explained in a new edition of "Plan for Amazing," the series from John Hancock and The Players Tribune profiling NFL stars with plans for after the gridiron, Ebron intends on using retirement to become his own version of a superhero.
A firefighter.
When Ebron was 16, he explains in the series, a house across the street from his suffered a basement fire. The tight end's uncle, a fireman at the time, was quick to tend to the scene, rushing to the neighbors' home, kicking out a window to release smoke from the basement, then calling authorities to finish the job.
"It was, like, the coolest thing to see," Ebron says. "And when I saw that, it was kind of like, 'That's what I want to do.' It seemed pretty cool. It was like a superhero at that point in time."
Since then, Ebron's seen other family dedicate themselves to similar service, whether as firemen, policemen or in the military. His grandfather, he says, served in three different wars.
"Heroes have played a big role, a pivotal role in my childhood," he adds.
It's only natural that he's now got his eyes on a career in a fire department. Ebron has always viewed firemen as having a "rush and an exhilaration about them" and appreciated how "they mean (something) to someone else -- the community, the people, the lives they save." So while he's still fully committed to lining up on the football field, he's also spent time learning the ropes (and hoses) of area firehouses with the intention of transitioning to one down the road.
"Having a backup plan is very smart," he says. "So being a firefighter is just a doorway for me to enter retirement. I think there's a huge similarity between being a player on the football field or a person in a firehouse. You depend on that one guy, and those 10 other guys believe in that one guy to do his job. It's the same thing on a firetruck. Those guys depend on each other. When we win, we win as a team."
When Ebron is finished with the NFL, he says his main goal is to be remembered a hero -- just like his father and grandfather before him. He cites courage, curiosity and legacy as his driving factors, not to mention the children that will be looking up to him.
"The 'why' the past couple years has been my kids," he says. "That's been the 'why' behind 99.8 percent of the things I do."
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Michael Bennett's trade market
What Bennett's trade market may look like as we approach the NFL trade deadline
-
Buyers and sellers at NFL trade deadline
Here's a rundown of the teams most likely to be auctioning -- or bidding on -- trade chips
-
Twitter reacts to Darnold seeing ghosts
Seeing ghosts during a game is not a good thing
-
Jerry Jones responds to Meyer comment
With an emphatic victory over the rival Eagles, the last thing Jones is thinking about is a...
-
Pats' start is NFL's best since 1920
New England has accomplished something that hasn't been done since the NFL's inaugural season
-
Week 8 picks: Eagles drop third straight
One of the NFL's two remaining undefeated teams will get upset in Week 8
-
Patriots at Jets: Live updates
The Patriots recorded their second shutout of the 2019 season
-
Cowboys throttle Eagles: Takeaways
Dallas jumped out to a 14-0 lead just over six minutes in and controlled things from there