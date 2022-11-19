Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Indianapolis

Current Records: Philadelphia 8-1; Indianapolis 4-5-1

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Indianapolis Colts are heading back home. They will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

The Colts didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Las Vegas Raiders this past Sunday, but they still walked away with a 25-20 victory. Among those leading the charge for Indianapolis was RB Jonathan Taylor, who rushed for one TD and 147 yards on 22 carries. That touchdown -- a 66-yard rush in the third quarter -- was one of the highlights of the matchup.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia came up short against the Washington Commanders this past Monday, falling 32-21. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Philadelphia was far and away the favorite. A silver lining for them was the play of QB Jalen Hurts, who passed for two TDs and 175 yards on 26 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Hurts ended up with a passer rating of 139.60.

Indianapolis' win brought them up to 4-5-1 while the Eagles' defeat pulled them down to 8-1. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Colts are stumbling into the contest with the fourth fewest overall offensive touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only 15 on the season. Philadelphia's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank first in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 17 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Colts, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Philadelphia won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.