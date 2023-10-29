Colts vs. Saints Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

The Colts will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Colts might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up four turnovers on Sunday.

Indianapolis pushed their score all the way to 38, but even that wasn't enough to win. They and the Browns were almost perfectly matched up, but the Colts suffered an agonizing 39-38 loss. Despite 140 more yards than Cleveland, Indianapolis couldn't convert that extra yardage to scores.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Gardner Minshew II, who threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 13.3 yards per attempt, and also punched in two touchdowns on the ground. Another player making a difference was Josh Downs, who picked up 125 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Even though they lost, the Colts found their momentum and kept it and finished the game with 6.8 yards per play. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Browns only advanced 4.4.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored New Orleans last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 31-24 to the Jaguars. New Orleans has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Indianapolis now has a losing record at 3-4. As for New Orleans, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-4 record this season.

Not only did the two teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. As for their next game, the Saints are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by a single point. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.