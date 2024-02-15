The Washington Commanders have undergone many major changes since the conclusion of the regular season, and those changes continued with the hiring of a new assistant general manager. Former Detroit Lions senior director of player personnel Lance Newmark will serve as the Commanders assistant GM for the 2024 season.

The first full offseason under owner Josh Harris has been a busy one.

Newmark will report to new GM Adam Peters and will replace Martin Mayhew, who was their GM from 2021 to 2023. Mayhew will now be a senior personnel executive/advisor to Peters. The team also has a new head coach in Dan Quinn, who is replacing Ron Rivera. Marty Hurney will take on a football operations advisory role, shifting from executive vice president of football/player personnel.

"I could not be more excited about joining the Washington Commanders organization," Newmark said in a statement on the official team website. "I have tremendous respect for Adam, and believe strongly in him, and in his vision for this franchise, I cannot wait to join Adam, Coach Quinn, and the rest of the organization this week in the DMV. It was very clear in this process that Josh Harris is extremely committed to running a first-class organization and building a championship-caliber football team, which made this opportunity very special. His passion for returning this franchise to greatness is clear. I will always be thankful for my time in Detroit and cannot say enough good things about the Lions organization. I sincerely appreciate them allowing me to pursue this exciting opportunity in Washington."

Newark spent the last 26 years with the Lions in the player personnel department. He held latest role as senior direction of player personnel for two seasons after being the team's director of player personnel.

The Commanders are coming off a 4-13 record, tied for second-worst in the NFC. During four years with Rivera, the team went 26-40-1, so they are hoping these new hires will help bring winning back to Washington.

The significant moves will continue to come for the Commanders, as they hold the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming draft.