The Dallas Cowboys have just accomplished something not done by "America's Team" since the 1990's Super Bowl dynasty years prior to their Week 15 game at the Buffalo Bills: reach the postseason for three years in a row.

With losses by the Atlanta Falcons (9-7, at the Carolina Panthers) and the Green Bay Packers (34-20 vs. the Tampa Buccaneers) and a Detroit Lions victory (42-17 vs. the Denver Broncos), the Cowboys are postseason bound for the third consecutive season under head coach Mike McCarthy. Dallas last accomplished this feat in six seasons in the 1990's: 1991-1996. They won Super Bowls in 1992, 1993 and 1995.

Quarterback Dak Prescott credited the 2023 iteration of the Cowboys earlier this week for having the best discipline and accountability of any Dallas team he has been on since entering the NFL in 2016.