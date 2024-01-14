The Dallas Cowboys will host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday as part of NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2024. Dallas is the No. 2 seed as NFC East champions, while Green Bay is the 7-seed and final Wild Card team. The Cowboys went 12-5 during the regular season, including being the only team to go undefeated (8-0) at home. However, Green Bay is 5-0 all-time at AT&T Stadium. This 2024 NFL playoff bracket matchup will be the ninth postseason meeting between the franchises, which is tied for the most in NFL history.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Dallas is favored by seven points in the latest Cowboys vs. Packers odds via the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 50.5.

Cowboys vs. Packers spread: Cowboys -7

Cowboys vs. Packers over/under: 50.5 points

Cowboys vs. Packers money line: Cowboys -343, Packers +271

DAL: Cowboys are 10-7 against the spread this season

GB: Packers are 9-8 against the spread this season

Why the Cowboys can cover

Not only is Dallas undefeated at home this season, but it's been utterly dominant at its friendly confines. Six of Dallas' eight home wins have been by 20-plus points, which is the most since the Super Bowl champion 1999 Rams. The Cowboys also are 6-2 against the spread at home, which is the second-best ATS home mark in the league. Meanwhile, Green Bay went just 2-5 ATS over its last seven road games of the 2023 season.

Adding to the Packers woes is their run defense, which allowed the fifth-most rushing yards this season. That should allow the Cowboys the type of offensive balance they strive for, as they already have the No. 3 passing offense. Dak Prescott led the NFL with 36 passing touchdowns, and he has an exceptional 22:3 TD-INT ratio at home. The Packers rank in the bottom 10 in both yards per pass attempt allowed and passer rating allowed, so Dallas should be able to easily move the ball through both the air and on the ground.

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay had its ups and downs during Jordan Love's first season as the starting quarterback, but he ultimately found his rhythm down the stretch and has played his best football when the Packers have needed it most. Over his final eight games, Love completed 70.3% of his passes for 2,150 yards and 18 touchdowns while only throwing one interception.

Dallas' pass defense struggled down the stretch against prolific pass offenses, giving up at least 284 passing yards to the Seahawks, Lions and Dolphins from Thanksgiving on. With Love showing more confidence than ever, expect head coach and play-caller Matt LaFleur to put the game in his talented young quarterback's hands on Sunday.

