Tony Pollard will remain in Dallas for the 2023 season after the Cowboys franchise tagged him earlier this week. Tyron Smith, the Cowboys' eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle, will likely remain in Dallas, too.

The Cowboys' brass is working towards a solution that would keep Smith in Dallas for the 2023 season, according to ESPN. That solution could include a contract restructure with Smith currently slated to make $13.6 million for the upcoming season.

Dallas currently has the fourth-fewest salary cap space of any NFL team, according to Spotrac. The Cowboys, who are currently nearly $19 million over the cap, need to get out of the red before March 15, the official start of the new league year.

Smith isn't the only Cowboys veteran who will likely have to adjust his contract. Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones basically said that former two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott will have to adjust his contract if he wants to remain in Dallas. Elliott, who still has four years remaining on his current contract, is currently slated to have a $16.72 million cap hit for the upcoming season.

"He's making a lot of money, and he knows that," Jones said of Elliot last month, via ESPN. "Zeke obviously did an amazing job for us. He came in right away and was dominant and helped us win a lot of football games. I don't second-guess that one, but it is hard for these guys to play 10 years at a real high level."

The Cowboys were able to keep Pollard by applying a tag that will pay him $10.09 million for the 2023 season if he plays under the tag. Dallas is hoping that Pollard and Elliott will continue to run behind Smith, who has been one of the NFL's best offensive linemen for well over a decade.

The ninth overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Smith has started in each of his 156 career games in Dallas. A Pro Bowler each year from 2013-19, Smith earned his most recent Pro Bowl nod in 2021 after helping the Cowboys boast the NFL's highest-scoring offense.

Smith finished the 2022 season on a positive note after missing the season's first 13 games after he tore his hamstring during training camp. He made the move from left to left tackle upon his return given the emergence of then-rookie Tyler Smith.

Despite Smith's emergence, it's clear that the Cowboys want to keep the elder Smith in the fold. Jones said last month that he expected Smith to return to Dallas for a 13th season.

"Obviously, Tyron is the ultimate team player," Smith said, via the team's official website. "There's really not a lot of conversation with Tyron. It seems like he's very content to do what it takes to help the team."