Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has had some big moments on the football field throughout the years, but his life away from football just changed in a major way. Prescott told CBS News Texas that he recently became a father.

Prescott's girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, gave birth to the couple's first child, a daughter named MJ on Feb. 29. Prescott says his baby's arrival has completely changed his perspective on life.

"You know, you wake up in the morning and see that baby, and you understand the responsibilities," Prescott told CBS News. "Everything that I've always wanted for myself, but to want that for someone else even more. Yeah, it's special."

Ramos announced the pregnancy on social media back in November. Just a few days later, Prescott joked about "dad strength" giving him an extra edge in the 2023 season. Prescott also credited Ramos for allowing him to find the perfect work-life balance as a dad-to-be.

"But also, I credit Sarah Jane in the sense of allowing me to focus on what I want to, especially knowing what this means to me," said Prescott, 30. "That's who deserves a lot of credit for me being able to balance this."

The 2023 wound up being one of the best individual seasons of Prescott's career. He completed 69.5% of his passes for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns, and nine touchdowns.