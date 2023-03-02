Quarterback Jared Goff joined the Lions in 2021 and while his time with the team started rocky, last season showed a serious glimmer of hope for his future in Detroit. In his first season with the team, they went 3-13-1 and last year the Lions turned things around and finished 9-8.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke with CBS Sports on the future of the quarterback position on the team, expressing confidence in who they have now, but not ruling out adding another quarterback.

Campbell had high compliments for Goff, especially after how he bounced back after such a tough first season.

"First of all Goff did a heck of a job for us and look, he's no different than the rest of us," he said. "Talk about that crew that we had in 2021 he's very much a pivotal piece of that and he … we all got drug through the ringer. It was tough and that includes him, we were all in the same boat. And I'll tell you what, it's a credit … to him as a player to want to improve."

While the team has confidence in their current QB1, Campbell knows the 28-year-old does not have forever left in the league. To set themselves up for long-term success, Campbell admits they are open to possibly exploring another quarterback.

"What he's done ... I mean, he's our guy. He's bought us time here. We believe we can win with Jared Goff. In the meantime we also know he's not gonna be here for the next 10 years. It's not like Jared Goff's a rookie. So, certainly, our eyes are on potentially a quarterback, and the question is where do you acquire that at."

What Goff showed the coaches last season means they are not racing against the clock to find someone to fill a void.

"We don't feel like we're pressed right now. We don't feel like we're pressed, but that doesn't mean our eyes aren't on a quarterback," Campbell said.

The Lions finished last season strong after a 1-6 start and quickly became a team to watch for the future.