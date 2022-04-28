Don't count on the Las Vegas Raiders moving on from Darren Waller. Derek Carr was the first player on the Raiders this week to denounce the idea that Waller would be traded and the Pro Bowl tight end also shot down the notion he was on the move.

Waller told CBS Sports Radio's Zach Gelb there are no plans to move him out of Vegas.

"Yeah, I've had talks with the team and they said that's not a thing that's happening and there's no trade that's going to happen," Waller said. "Like I said, we're just focusing on football.

"I'm focused on learning the offensive system here in Vegas, building relationships with the coaches and just enjoying working with my teammates while I have the opportunity. It's a business, whatever happens, happens. I'm enjoying my time here in Vegas. I'm loving the new staff and the new challenges that are in place. I'm focused on what I can control."

Waller does have two years left on his current deal with the Raiders, with a total cap number of $13,843,750. There's no dead money left on Waller's deal, which would make him a prime trade candidate if the Raiders were actually willing to move him.

Why would the Raiders do that? Waller has been one of the best receiving tight ends in the game over the past three years, ranking second at his position with 3,006 receiving yards. He his second among tight ends with 252 catches and tied for fifth in receiving touchdowns with 14. Waller and Travis Kelce are the only two tight ends with 250 catches and 3,000 receiving yards over the past three years.

Waller had 55 catches for 665 yards and two touchdowns last season, a year which he missed six games due to injury. Even though he's turning 30 in September, the Raiders plan to have Waller in the fold for 2022 -- and potentially beyond.

"I love being in Las Vegas," Waller said. "I love playing for the Raiders."