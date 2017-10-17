DeShone Kizer could be back in the QB saddle for Browns a week after benching

Here's a quick recap of the different Browns' quarterbacks who were atop the depth chart over the last four months: Cody Kessler, Brock Osweiler, DeShone Kizer and Kevin Hogan.

Kizer, the team's 2017 second-round pick, ended up winning the job heading into the regular season. But after a disastrous stretch that included an 0-5 record, a 50.9 completion percentage, three touchdowns, nine interceptions, two lost lost fumbles and an anemic 49.5 passer rating, Kizer, mercifully, was benched ahead of last Sunday's game against the Texans.

Hogan, who wasn't bad in four appearances last season, earned his first NFL start vs. Houston, bringing the total number of Browns' starting quarterbacks since 1999 to 28. When it was over, Hogan was 14 of 26 for 104 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. The Browns lost, 33-17, falling to 0-6 on the season and 1-22 during coach Hue Jackson's tenure.

But now, a week after heading to the bench because, as Jackson explained, Kizer was "In a situation here to where things haven't been great and [he was ]trying to take the whole world on his shoulders," it sounds like the young quarterback will again be under center when the Browns face the Titans on Sunday.

Jackson won't officially name the starting QB until Wednesday but on Monday he reiterated that Kizer remains a "huge part of the future here" and indicated that will be big part of the decision-making process. And it appears that Kizer learned plenty while watching from the sidelines.

"DeShone learned a lot of things,'' Jackson said, via Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. "When you see some of the things that have happened to you in games and you can see it happening with somebody else that hurts your football team, you understand why you don't (do that).

"The turnovers are putting the team at risk. When there's a chance to score points and here comes a turnover coming the other way, it doesn't give your offensive football team the best opportunity to have success. I think seeing some of the re-protection ID things that came up a little bit yesterday was very eye-opening to him, and it was a good experience for him."

Last week, Jackson conceded that Kizer wasn't "playing the game at a high level," though the coach expects his rookie quarterback to be better going forward.

"Two things,'' he said. "He'll be a little bit more team-protecting in situational football things. He'll understand that better and really what it does to your team as you are in those situations. No. 2, I think he will demand more from the guys that play around him because he understands that every play matters and every play is a difference between having a chance to win or lose a game."

We've said it since the Browns drafted Kizer five months ago: He should start the entire season. The team needs to know now if he can play quarterback because they're loaded with draft picks and the 2018 quarterback draft class could be one of the best in recent years.