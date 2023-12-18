Justin Fields threw two interceptions in the Bears' loss to the Browns on Sunday, which dropped Chicago to 5-9 on the season. But his top target, wide receiver D.J. Moore, believes Fields has already earned the quarterback job beyond 2023.

"Bruh, where are ya'll seeing this?" Moore told reporters after Sunday's game, when asked about Fields' future in Chicago. "Like, what makes him not the quarterback for the Chicago Bears right now?"

The reality, of course, is the Bears are currently projected to own both the No. 1 and No. 5 picks in the 2024 draft, where top QB prospects like USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye figure to be available.

"I get ya'll got everybody coming out," Moore added. "What, it's like two of 'em? I don't think they're better than Justin."

Moore has certainly enjoyed a productive first season with the Bears while catching passes from Fields, eclipsing 1,000 yards for the fourth time in his NFL career. But the real question is, will Chicago's front office agree with his assessment of the 2024 prospects? Fields has flashed his star talent in back-to-back seasons as the Bears' starter, particularly as a runner, but he's also logged more turnovers than games played, going 8-26 while under center in Windy City.

Williams and Maye, meanwhile, have each been popular projections to go No. 1 overall in the 2024 draft. And current Bears general manager Ryan Poles notably was not part of the Chicago regime that spent the No. 11 pick on Fields in 2021.