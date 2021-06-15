Stephon Gilmore isn't the only big-name cornerback holding out of minicamp this week. Elsewhere in the AFC East, the Dolphins' Xavien Howard is not expected to report to Miami's mandatory three-day program, as the Miami Herald reported Tuesday. Fresh off an All-Pro season in which he led the NFL with 10 interceptions, Howard is seeking a new contract just one season into a five-year extension he signed back in 2019, per the Herald, and may ultimately request a trade if he and the Dolphins can't strike a deal.

Coach Brian Flores told reporters Tuesday he didn't see Howard among those reporting to camp Tuesday and acknowledged he didn't anticipate seeing the star corner until his contractual issue is resolved. Howard was also a no-show for voluntary workouts earlier this offseason.

"It's pretty clear this is a contract situation," Flores said, as the Herald reported. "We've talked about it internally. That's what I believe it is. We have had discussions and will continue to have those discussions ... X is a unique situation. He was extended and now we're talking about a renegotiation of an extension. We've had a lot of discussions about that. Very unique situation, talking about a potential renegotiation after one year. Those are longer conversations. We understand that."

After inking a five-year, $76 million extension in 2019, Howard remains under contract with the Dolphins through 2024. After his second Pro Bowl nod and league-leading interception total in three years, however, the former second-round pick wants a raise. The Herald reports Howard is specifically unhappy that he's due less than fellow corner Byron Jones, a lucrative 2020 addition who's guaranteed $14 million in 2021 compared to Howard's $12 million.

Howard's agent, David Canter, has already approached Miami about a new deal, per the Herald, but the Dolphins have been "non-committal" in discussions. Flores himself has hinted a renegotiation could be tough.

"After one year, it's something that hasn't been done before," he said. "Not saying we're drawing a line in the sand. We obviously had a lot of talks and will continue to have those and keep those internal. We love X. He's very productive. He's a team player. He's an important player on this team. Unique situation. We want to keep him here."

In the event Howard can't get a new deal in Miami, the Herald adds, it's possible he could request a trade. The Dolphins are unlikely to grant such a request considering Howard serves as a centerpiece of Flores' defense. But Canter has spoken with team brass about a potential move before, reportedly informing the front office last October that Howard would be OK with a move elsewhere.