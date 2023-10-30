Halloween is always a holiday that brings out the creative spirit of people around the world. It's a chance to come up with a costume that will get people talking.

In 2023, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has been one of the more popular costumes when it comes to the sports world. During media availability on Monday, McDaniel was left speechless when he was asked for his reaction to people dressing up as him for Halloween.

"I have no idea," McDaniel said. "I refuse to accept that as reality."

When asked about what would be essential to a costume of himself, McDaniel joked that the "broad chest" would be a necessity. Jokes aside, McDaniel doesn't have a similar look to many head coaches. In fact, he has a style that is all his own.

When it comes to a McDaniel costume, people have dressed up with a headset, hoodie, rolled up gray sweatpants, a gold watch and a pair of Nike Air Force 1s.

McDaniel has been extremely successful during his first two seasons with the Dolphins. During that time, the 40-year-old has tallied a 15-11 record and led the Dolphins to a playoff berth in 2022. Through the first eight weeks of the 2023 season, Miami has raced to a 6-2 record with McDaniel at the helm.