To say that De'Von Achane's rookie season has been a successful one would be a massive understatement. During the Miami Dolphins' Week 5 matchup with the New York Giants, their running back became the first player to score seven touchdowns in his first four career games in the Super Bowl era, according to NFL Research.

Achane made history Sunday on his 76-yard touchdown run. A third-round pick and the sixth running back taken in April's draft, Achane had four total touchdowns against the Broncos in Week 3 and had two more rushing touchdowns in last Sunday's loss in Buffalo.

Making Achene's record even more impressive is the fact that he was inactive in Week 1 and had just two touches in Miami's Week 2 win in New England. Achane's success against the Broncos, however, obviously convinced Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel to increase the rookie's workload moving forward.

De'Von Achane MIA • RB • #28 Att 27 Yds 309 TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

The result is an NFL record for Achene and yet another explosive weapon for McDaniel's already lethal offense.