The Week 16 duel between the 10-4 Dallas Cowboys and the 10-4 Miami Dolphins is historic with Dallas ranking as the NFL's No. 2 scoring offense (30.8 points per game) and Miami leading the league (31.5 points per game).

Both offenses are blessed with playmakers and two of them -- Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and rookie running back De'Von Achane -- are expected to return to the lineup on Christmas Eve Sunday in Miami. Neither practiced on Wednesday and both were limited practice participants on Thursday. That's part of the ramp up for both to be available against the Cowboys.

"Good week," McDaniel said Friday when asked about Hill's preparation ahead of Week 16 after missing Week 15 against the New York Jets with an ankle injury, via The Palm Beach Post. "No setbacks. I'm excited he'll be out there working."

Achane has been dealing with a toe injury, but Miami believes he will also suit up in a game that will play a massive role in each team's ability to host playoff games this postseason.

"We've had to take some extra precautions," McDaniel said about Achane's availability. "He's doing well, so I'm expecting to see him on Sunday. I didn't have to tell you that. I see you typing it."

The Cowboys are stocked with Pro Bowl running back Tony Pollard, Pro Bowl wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks and emerging second-year tight end Jake Ferguson. The Dolphins have perhaps the fastest group of skill-position players in the NFL, paced by Hill, the 2023 league leader in receiving yards (1,542) and receiving touchdowns.

On the defensive side of the ball for Miami, safety Jevon Holland and Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard are in the "we'll see" category. Given the way things are trending in South Florida and McDaniel's overall optimistic tone on Friday, it wouldn't be surprising to see a mostly healthy Dolphins squad come game time.