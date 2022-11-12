Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Miami

Current Records: Cleveland 3-5; Miami 6-3

What to Know

The Cleveland Browns have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against the Miami Dolphins on the road at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Browns ran circles around the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago, and the extra yardage (440 yards vs. 229 yards) paid off. Cleveland enjoyed a cozy 32-13 victory over Cincinnati. Cleveland's RB Nick Chubb did his thing and rushed for two TDs and 101 yards on 23 carries.

Cleveland's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Cincinnati's offensive line to sack QB Joe Burrow five times for a total loss of 39 yards. It was a group effort with five guys contributing.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins were hampered by 92 penalty yards against the Chicago Bears last week, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. Miami had just enough and edged out Chicago 35-32. Miami relied on the efforts of QB Tua Tagovailoa, who passed for three TDs and 302 yards on 30 attempts, and WR Tyreek Hill, who caught seven passes for one TD and 143 yards.

Cleveland is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Cleveland is now 3-5 while the Dolphins sit at 6-3. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Browns rank third in the league when it comes to rushing yards per game, with 164.6 on average. Miami has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the matchup boasting the second most passing yards per game in the NFL at 306.3.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Dolphins are a 3.5-point favorite against the Browns, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami and Cleveland both have one win in their last two games.