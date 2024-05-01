We are welcoming in the month of May with, still, an abundance of NFL Draft analysis. Let's cling to new players on our favorite teams as long as possible. Then, let's learn the schedule, soak up the rays and hit the golf course a few times, before training camp begins at the outset of a new football season.

1. Ryan Wilson's draft grades 🥇

This is unofficially NFL Draft grades week. You got mine. You got Pete Prisco's. Yesterday we got Leger Douzable's grades. Today, you're getting Ryan Wilson's grades. After going on the Pro Day circuit for the podcast, watching 250-plus prospects, essentially being part of every CBS Sports HQ segment during draft season and writing a weekly mock draft, Wilson has submitted his grades for the 2024 draft.

Instead of an alphabetized list, Wilson breaks his grades into sections, starting with "Drafts I loved," and I'll feature one of his favorite classes, here ... the Cardinals. Here's who Ryan tabbed as Arizona's best value pick -- offensive tackle Christian Jones:

"I thought Texas right tackle Christian Jones was a late-second/early third talent, so to get him late in Round 5 is great value. Arizona's No. 6 overall pick last year, Paris Johnson Jr., played right tackle as a rookie but if Jones finds his way into the starting lineup, Johnson can move to the left side."

2. 'With the First Pick' podcast 🎧: Day 3 recap with favorite picks

As stated earlier this week, I started with first-round reaction from Rick Spielman and Ryan Wilson and work my way through the draft, just like they did. This episode is how the dynamic duo recapped the 157 picks made on Day 3. And they organized this episode by providing their selections for best picks by division, starting with the NFC North, Rick's former home. They worked through the entire NFC before jumping over to the AFC, starting with the East at around the 53-minute mark.

3. Best singular draft pick for all 32 teams 🏆

My Wednesday dispatch was a yearly piece I do -- hand-picking the finest singular selection every NFL team made during the draft. I also include an honorable mention for each team. Can't stop at just one award. Value is sorta baked in here, and this is what I wrote on my selection for the Cowboys -- Round 6 wideout receiver Ryan Flournoy:

"Flournoy has the size, speed and moose-like characteristics after the catch to not just make this minimally reworked Cowboys roster but actually contribute as a rookie. A rugged 6-foot and 202 pounds with 4.44 speed and a vertical and broad both above the 88th percentile at the position, this is a real specimen I'm highlighting here. And, he forced a sizable 33 missed tackles on 121 career catches at Southeast Missouri State."

I didn't absolutely love what the Cowboys did. Sorry, Jerry. But I did love that Flournoy selection. With Michael Gallup gone, and Brandin Cooks into his 30s now, Flournoy has the goods to make an impact Year 1.

4. Lessons learned from the 2024 NFL Draft 👀

Fellow NFL Draft analyst Josh Edwards wrote what he learned from the 2024 draft, including the growth of the International Pathway Program.

"The league grows more widespread on an annual basis. Germany, England and Brazil will host regular-season contests in the upcoming season. Mexico had previously hosted an International Series game. For the first time in NFL history, reality contestant Ozo Chukwu announced a draft pick from Nigeria. There are more and more international academies preparing players for a professional future in the NFL. Fans should expect first-time International Series city hosts in the coming years."

Don't forget, Eagles star, handsomely paid left tackle Jordan Mailata was a rugby player from Australia when the Eagles selected him in the seventh round in the 2018 draft.

Josh also described how the free-agent market at the running back spot hinted at what the league thought of the running back draft class.

