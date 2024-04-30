The New York Giants quarterback situation may get more interesting this offseason. It was assumed that former Seattle Seahawks QB Drew Lock was being brought in as a backup after signing a one-year, $5 million deal, but his chances of being QB1 may be better than previously believed.

The Giants did not draft or bring in any other quarterbacks, leaving Daniel Jones, Lock and Tommy DeVito on their depth chart.

General manager Joe Schoen addressed the current state of his quarterback room and noted that the current plan is to have Jones, Lock and DeVito line up in that order.

"I said it in January after the season, our expectation was Daniel would be our starter and we brought Drew Lock to be his backup and Tommy [DeVito] is a backup, so that's where we are and that's how we'll move forward this season," he said. "Daniel is still under contract for three more years. As it sits today, that's where we are."

Jones, who signed a $160 million extension last year, suffered a neck injury during Week 5 of the 2023 season, causing him to miss two games, and went down shortly after his return with an ACL tear in Week 8. He played in and started just six games, going 1-5 in those contests.

The team expects their starter to be back by training camp and Lock has the chance to shake things up during camp, according to the NFL Network. The report states that the Giants have faith in Jones to be the starter in Week 1, but believe that Lock has a shot to compete and push Jones in practice.

After Lock signed his new deal, Seahawks general manager John Schneider said his former quarterback left because the Giants "basically sold him on the opportunity to compete to be the starter." Schneider believes Lock may look at the opportunity similar to the one Baker Mayfield got when he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023.

Lock has 23 career starts between the Seahawks and the Denver Broncos, with a 9-14 record, a 59.7 completion percentage, 5,283 yards, 28 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. Jones has 60 career starts, going 22-36-1 in those games, with a 64.3 career completion percentage, 12,512 yards, 62 touchdowns and 40 interceptions.