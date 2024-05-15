The Minnesota Vikings let Kirk Cousins sign elsewhere earlier this offseason, but they've been steadfast in their plans to keep star wide receiver Justin Jefferson right where he's at. Head coach Kevin O'Connell reiterated this Tuesday, telling "Up & Adams" he has no concerns about Jefferson's contract situation.

"I know everything's gonna get worked out there," O'Connell said when asked about Minnesota's negotiations to sign Jefferson to a long-term deal. "Justin knows the love and admiration that I have for him. And he knows that he's such a big part of what we do around here. That's on the field, that's off the field. He brings such a great energy to our building every single day. ... Very few people are able to do the things that he's able to do. ... Justin Jefferson's a huge part of this organization."

The sentiment is nothing new coming out of Minnesota, where general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has also touted Jefferson's importance, while preaching patience regarding contract talks. The Pro Bowl pass catcher is due $19.7 million in 2024 thanks to the fifth-year option exercised on his rookie deal, but he's scheduled to become a free agent following the season, absent an extension.

Jefferson, who's totaled close to 6,000 receiving yards in just four NFL seasons, is a safe bet to reset the wide receiver market if/when he strikes a long-term deal. The Philadelphia Eagles recently made A.J. Brown the highest-paid player at the position with a $96 million extension averaging a record $32 million per year, but the 24-year-old Jefferson has arguably been the NFL's top play-maker when healthy.