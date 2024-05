The release of the NFL schedule is just one day away. At 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the NFL will be unveiling all 272 games on the regular-season schedule. Of course, you probably won't have to wait that long for the unveiling, and that's because if there's one thing you can count on every year with the NFL schedule, it's that half of it will leak out before the official release gets here.

Since we want to make your life easier, we'll be tracking every leak in one place: Right here.

We'll keeping a running tab of every leaked game, which means you're going to want to bookmark this page and check back every so often to find out what the latest leaks are.

Here are a few things we already know about the schedule so far:

Chiefs will host Ravens in NFL opener. Kansas City will be kicking off the 2024 season by hosting Baltimore

Kansas City will be kicking off the 2024 season Tom Brady's first game as a broadcaster will be in Cleveland. Brady will be taking over the No. 1 announcing job with Fox this year and his first game will be coming on Sunday, Sept. 8

All right, let's get to the leaks.

Actually, before we do that, here's a quick note: Keep in mind that the schedule you see below is based on leaks and that nothing is official until the NFL releases the full schedule at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Now that we have that disclaimer out of the way, here's a look at every game that's been leaked out so far (Leaks generally trickle slowly in on Tuesday, but they get hot and heavy on the day of the schedule release, so expect a lot games to leak out on Wednesday):

Week 1 (Sept. 5-9)

Thursday, Sept. 5

Ravens at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Friday, Sept. 6

Packers vs. Eagles -- Sao Paulo, Brazil (Peacock)

Sunday, Sept. 8

Cowboys at Browns, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Monday, Sept. 9

Jets at 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 2 (Sept. 12-16)

Thursday, Sept. 12

Bills at Dolphins, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Sunday, Sept. 15

Bengals at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Monday, Sept. 16

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 3 (Sept. 19-23)

Thursday, Sept. 19

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Sunday, Sept. 22

TBA

Monday, Sept. 23

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 4 (Sept. 26-30)

Thursday, Sept. 26

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Sunday, Sept. 29

TBA

Monday, Sept. 30

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 5 (Oct. 3-7)

Thursday, Oct. 3

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Sunday, Oct. 6

TBA

Monday, Oct. 7

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 6 (Oct. 10-14)

Thursday, Oct. 10

TBA at TBA 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Sunday, Oct. 13

TBA

Monday, Oct. 14

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 7 (Oct. 17-21)

Thursday, Oct. 17

TBA at TBA 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Sunday, Oct. 20

TBA

Monday, Oct. 21

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 8 (Oct. 24-28)

Thursday, Oct. 24

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Sunday, Oct. 27

TBA

Monday, Oct. 28

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 9 (Oct. 31-Nov. 4)

Thursday, Oct. 31

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Sunday, Nov. 3

TBA

Monday, Nov. 4

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 10 (Nov. 7-11)

Thursday, Nov. 7

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Sunday, Nov. 10

TBA

Monday, Nov. 11

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 11 (Nov. 14-18)



Thursday, Nov. 14

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Sunday, Nov. 17

TBA

Monday, Nov. 18

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 12 (Nov. 21-25)

Thursday, Nov. 21

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Friday, Nov. 24 (Black Friday)

TBA at TBA, 3 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Sunday, Nov. 26

TBA

Monday, Nov. 27

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 13 (Nov. 28-Dec. 2 -- Thanksgiving Week)

Thursday, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving)

TBA at Lions, 12:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

TBA at Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

TBA at TBA, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Sunday, Dec. 1

TBA

Monday, Dec. 2

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 14 (Dec. 5-9)

Thursday, Dec. 5

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Sunday, Dec. 8

TBA

Monday, Dec. 9

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 15 (Dec. 12-16)

Thursday, Dec. 12

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Sunday, Dec. 15

TBA

Monday, Dec. 16

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 15 note: Up to three Sunday games could be flexed to Saturday.

Week 16 (Dec. 19-23)

Thursday, Dec. 19

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Saturday, Dec. 21

TBA

TBA

Sunday, Dec. 22

TBA

Monday, Dec. 23

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)



Week 17 (Dec. 25-30)

Wednesday, Dec. 25 (Christmas)

TBA

TBA

Thursday, Dec. 26

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Saturday, Dec. 29

TBA

Sunday, Dec. 30

TBA

Monday, Dec. 31

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 18 (Jan 4-5)

Saturday, Jan. 4 or Sunday, Jan. 5

TBA

Note: There are no Thursday or Monday games in Week 18. All games will be played on Sunday except for two that will be flexed into ESPN's Saturday night doubleheader.