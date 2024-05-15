Happy midweek, everyone! And Happy NFL Schedule Release Day! John Breech is busy scouring all corners of the internet for any Bengals-related leaks and rumors he can find, so you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver all the latest from around the NFL.

This is the Pick Six newsletter. Now let's get to it. (And please, do yourself a favor and make sure you're signed up to receive this newsletter every day! You don't want to miss our daily offerings of everything you need to know around the NFL.)

We've got leaks and updates from the 2024 NFL schedule release, the full international slate plus lots more:

1. Today's show: Bold ideas to improve the NFL

Former NFL player Leger Douzable joined Will Brinson on the latest "Pick Six NFL Podcast" to put on the commissioner's hat and imagine what it would be like to run the league. Not only that, but they proposed some bold changes they'd consider to spice up the NFL. Some highlights:

The guys agree that a second bye week feels logical, especially in the event of a move to an 18-game regular-season schedule. Brinson thinks a second bye could even fit into the current 17-game slate.

Throwback jerseys have been making a comeback lately, and both guys think an expansion of every team's wardrobe makes sense, allowing for more alternative and retro uniforms to come to light.

Douzable has a few ideas for the next Super Bowl halftime show, arguing Lil' Wayne is a perfect fit for the New Orleans scene, with Drake or Nicki Minaj as a special guest. Plan B? None other than Taylor Swift, who's quickly become a major figure in NFL circles.

Catch the full episode (and subscribe for all kinds of daily NFL talk) right here.

2. Schedule release: Live leaks, Week 1 updates, more

The NFL doesn't officially drop the full 2024 schedule until 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, but already some marquee matchups have slipped into public view. We've got a running live blog of all the major leaks and rumors, with whispers on everything from Week 1 games to Thanksgiving and Christmas broadcasts.

One key game that appears to be set: The Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl rematch with the San Francisco 49ers, which will reportedly fall on Oct. 20, in Week 7, with Tom Brady in the Fox broadcast booth. Brady, remember, is making his debut as a TV analyst this season, with another notable gig in Week 1, when the retired star is set to call the Dallas Cowboys' game against the Cleveland Browns.

3. International games unveiled: Jets, Vikings to London

The NFL released its full slate of 2024 international games early Wednesday. Take a look:

Week 1: Eagles vs. Packers (São Paulo, Brazil), Sept. 6, 8:15 p.m. ET (Peacock)

Eagles vs. Packers (São Paulo, Brazil), Sept. 6, 8:15 p.m. ET (Peacock) Week 5: Jets vs. Vikings (London, England), Oct. 6, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

Jets vs. Vikings (London, England), Oct. 6, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network) Week 6: Bears vs. Jaguars (London, England), Oct. 13, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

Bears vs. Jaguars (London, England), Oct. 13, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network) Week 7: Jaguars vs. Patriots (London, England), Oct. 20, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

Jaguars vs. Patriots (London, England), Oct. 20, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network) Week 10: Giants vs. Panthers (Munich, Germany), Nov. 10, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

The opening matchup in Brazil marks the NFL's first regular-season foray into South America.

4. One schedule wish for every NFL team

Ahead of the full release, Tyler Sullivan has offered one ideal scenario for all 32 clubs when it comes to the unveiling of the regular-season slate. Here's a sampling:

Bears: Back-to-back-to-back games vs. the Commanders (Jayden Daniels), Vikings (J.J. McCarthy) and Patriots (Drake Maye) so Caleb Williams can flash his potential against draft classmates.

Back-to-back-to-back games vs. the Commanders (Jayden Daniels), Vikings (J.J. McCarthy) and Patriots (Drake Maye) so Caleb Williams can flash his potential against draft classmates. Commanders: Cowboys and Eagles games later in the year to allow Daniels to ease into the league before bouts with division rivals.

Cowboys and Eagles games later in the year to allow Daniels to ease into the league before bouts with division rivals. Rams: Face the Lions in Detroit on Thanksgiving (Matthew Stafford's revenge game?).

5. Kirk Cousins noncommittal on Falcons regret

Getty Images

Atlanta's shiny new quarterback recently downplayed his reported frustration over the Falcons' surprise first-round draft pick of fellow signal-caller Michael Penix Jr., telling the "Bussin' with the Boys" podcast this week that he harbors no ill will toward the franchise. But Cousins evaded a question about whether he regrets signing a four-year deal with the Falcons when asked about it at organized team activities Tuesday, telling reporters he "doesn't deal in hypotheticals." The former Minnesota Vikings veteran was on the field working alongside Penix earlier in the day.

6. Jaguars set to roll out $1.4B stadium of the future

The Jags will be in London for back-to-back games in 2024, marking yet another season in which Jacksonville will assume the United Kingdom as its temporary home. But don't count on the team making a permanent move overseas anytime soon. In conjunction with the City of Jacksonville, the Jags just announced an agreement to proceed with a $1.4 billion state-of-the-art stadium renovation that would keep the club in its current location for the next three decades.