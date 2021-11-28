Who's Playing

Carolina @ Miami

Current Records: Carolina 5-6; Miami 4-7

What to Know

The Carolina Panthers will take on the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Panthers have a defense that allows only 20 points per game, so Miami's offense will have their work cut out for them.

It was all tied up 14-14 at halftime, but Carolina was not quite the Washington Football Team's equal in the second half when they met last week. Carolina didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 27-21 to Washington. QB Cam Newton put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for two TDs and 189 yards on 27 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 46 yards. Newton ended up with a passer rating of 161.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 7-7 at the half for Miami and the New York Jets last week, but the Dolphins stepped up in the second half for a 24-17 victory. No one had a standout game offensively for Miami, but they got scores from WR Mack Hollins, RB Myles Gaskin, and WR Jaylen Waddle. One of the most thrilling moments was Hollins' 65-yard TD reception down the left side of the field in the third quarter.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Panthers going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Carolina, who are 5-6 against the spread.

Miami's win lifted them to 4-7 while Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 5-6. One last thing to keep an eye on: Carolina gashed the left side of the field in their last contest, rushing toward the left sideline for 45 yards on 7.5 yards per rush. That's bad news for the Dolphins, who had a hard time containing the rush on the left side of the field against the Jets.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.00

Odds

The Panthers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last seven years.