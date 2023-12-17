The Miami Dolphins appeared to suffer another blow to their starting lineup when Jaylen Waddle left Sunday's game against the New York Jets with a chest injury. Fortunately for the Dolphins, Waddle returned to the game in the second quarter after being labeled as questionable.

Waddle not only returned, he extended Miami's lead to 17-0 on a 60-yard touchdown catch.

Waddle's injury took place on a 23-yard reception on the game's opening drive. Waddle had three receptions on the Dolphins' first drive before getting injured, though the final catch didn't count as it was called back due to an offensive penalty.

Jaylen Waddle MIA • WR • #17 TAR 91 REC 63 REC YDs 822 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

The Dolphins were already without nine of their usual 22 starters prior to Waddle briefly leaving the game. Among Miami's notable absences is fellow wideout Tyreek Hill, who was inactive on Sunday after suffering an ankle injury during last Monday night's loss to the Titans.