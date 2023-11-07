The Christmas season is almost here, and A.J. Brown's nephew might have fewer presents under the tree this year. The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver revealed on social media that he isn't even his nephew's favorite NFL player.

On Monday, Brown posted that his nephew prefers Justin Jefferson to him. That's a low blow coming from a family member, but Brown already has a plan to get back at him. His nephew might have to hit up Jefferson if he wants to get his usual volume of Christmas gifts.

Jefferson is one of the best players in the NFL. There's no question about that, but it's fair to wonder what else Brown needs to do to win his nephew's favor. Brown has now hit 1,000 receiving yards in four of his five NFL seasons, and his 2023 campaign is on pace to be a truly special one.

Brown is currently third in catches (67), second in receiving yards (1,005) and tied for fourth in touchdowns (6). Brown still has eight games to add to those totals, and his nephew has roughly seven weeks left to change his mind.

At least Brown can take solace in the fact that the Eagles are sitting atop the NFC East, no matter what his nephew thinks. Philadelphia is on its bye this week before a marquee showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 20.