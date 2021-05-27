The Philadelphia Eagles have made numerous changes to their football operations department, including the highest ranking for a female in a front office role in league history. Philadelphia hired Catherine Raiche as its vice president of football operations Thursday, a title formerly held by Andrew Berry -- now the current general manager of the Cleveland Browns.

Per the Eagles, Raiche will be involved in all areas of football operations and player personnel, including pro and college scouting, contract management, player/staff development, and football research. Raiche served as the team's football operations/player personnel coordinator the past two seasons. Before joining the Eagles, Raiche spent five years in the Canadian Football League working for the Toronto Argonauts and the Montreal Alouettes, including holding the title of assistant general manager for the Alouettes.

Raiche has risen up the ranks over the past six years since she was an intern with the Alouettes in 2015. Just 32 years old, Raiche is one of the youngest VP of football operations in football. Raiche's hiring comes weeks after the Broncos named Kelly Kleine as their executive director of football operations/special adviser to the general manager.

The Eagles also hired former Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell as a personnel executive. Per the Eagles, Caldwell will contribute to the evaluation of the team, while also assisting with both the pro and college scouting process. Caldwell was the general manager of the Jaguars for eight years, as Jacksonville went 37-91 during his tenure -- making the AFC Championship Game in 2017 (the only year Jacksonville made the playoffs under his stint as general manager).

Here are the other front office changes the Eagles announced:

Phil Bhaya – college scout, Southeast

– college scout, Southeast Brandon Brown – director of player personnel

– director of player personnel Ian Cunningham – director of player personnel

director of player personnel Matt Holland – college scout, Northeast

– college scout, Northeast Bryce Johnston – senior director of football transactions

– senior director of football transactions Evan Pritt – scouting assistant

– scouting assistant Jeff Scott – senior pro scout

– senior pro scout Ameena Soliman – pro scout



