Who's Playing

Tampa Bay @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Tampa Bay 4-1; Philadelphia 2-3

What to Know

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

It was a close one, but on Sunday the Eagles sidestepped the Carolina Panthers for a 21-18 win. Philadelphia's only offensive touchdowns (two) came on a rush from QB Jalen Hurts.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 257 more yards than your opponent like Tampa Bay did on Sunday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. Everything went their way against the Miami Dolphins as they made off with a 45-17 victory. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 11 points in Tampa Bay's favor. Their QB Tom Brady was on fire, passing for five TDs and 411 yards on 41 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Brady's 62-yard TD bomb to WR Antonio Brown in the second quarter.

Philadelphia is now 2-3 while the Buccaneers sit at 4-1. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Eagles come into the game boasting the third fewest passing yards allowed per game in the NFL at 209.2. As for Tampa Bay, they enter the matchup with only one rushing touchdown allowed, which is the best in the league.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV

Series History

Tampa Bay have won both of the games they've played against Philadelphia in the last seven years.