Eagles vs. Jaguars odds: NFL in London picks, predictions from model on 62-43 roll

It's a must-win scenario for the Eagles and Jaguars as they prepare for Sunday's clash in London. Kickoff from Wembley Stadium is at 9:30 a.m. ET. Both teams are 3-4 following impressive 2017 seasons that saw Philly win the Super Bowl and Jacksonville reach the AFC title game. This year, it's been a different story. The Eagles blew a 17-0 fourth-quarter lead in a 21-17 home loss to Carolina last week, while the Jags have been outscored 90-28 during their three-game skid. Oddsmakers list the Eagles as 3.5-point favorites, up a half-point from the opening line. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has risen all week and is at 43 in the latest Eagles vs. Jaguars odds. Before you make any Eagles vs. Jaguars picks for NFL in London, see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL contest 10,000 times, is crushing its NFL picks for the third straight year. In a straight-up, pick'em format, SportsLine's model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and 2017, performing better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks last season, and $100 bettors who followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

It went 10-4 straight up in a wild Week 7, including calling the Patriots' huge win over the Bears, improving its record to a blistering 71-34 on the season. And when it comes to all of its top-rated picks, it is now on a strong 62-43 run. Anybody who has been following those picks is way, way up.

Now, the computer has generated a strong against-the-spread pick on Eagles vs. Jaguars that hits almost 60 percent of the time. You can only see it at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account Jacksonville's lack of competitiveness lately, combined with the Eagles' strong play until the fourth quarter last Sunday. Carson Wentz is playing as well as he did last year: he's thrown nine touchdowns and no interceptions over his last four games.

Despite not being as dominant as last year, Philly's D ranks sixth in points allowed (19.7) and should enjoy turn in a strong performance against struggling Jaguars QB Blake Bortles, who was benched for Cody Kessler last week.

But just because the Eagles have played better recently doesn't mean they'll cover a full field goal against a Jaguars team that has yet to play up to its talent.

Jacksonville is well-suited to stop the Eagles. The Jaguars allow an NFL-low 179.7 passing yards per game while holding QBs under a 60 percent completion rate. Houston's Deshaun Watson mustered just 137 passing yards versus the Jags last Sunday.

Moreoever, this game will be played on grass, where the Eagles have failed to cover their last five games.

Who wins Eagles vs. Jaguars? And which side of the spread cashes in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to get the strong pointspread pick for Eagles-Jaguars, all from the advanced computer model that keeps crushing its NFL picks.