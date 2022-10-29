Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Pittsburgh 2-5; Philadelphia 6-0

What to Know

The Philadelphia Eagles have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET Oct. 30 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Philadelphia beat the Dallas Cowboys 26-17 two weeks ago. The team accrued 20 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. No one had a standout game offensively for Philadelphia, but they got scores from RB Miles Sanders, WR DeVonta Smith, and WR A.J. Brown. QB Jalen Hurts ended up with a passer rating of 138.50.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh was within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against the Miami Dolphins 16-10. QB Kenny Pickett wasn't much of a difference maker for Pittsburgh; Pickett threw three interceptions with only 5.84 yards per passing attempt. Pickett ended up with a passer rating of 115.70.

Philadelphia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Eagles are now a perfect 6-0 while the Steelers sit at 2-5. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Philadelphia ranks first in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 13 on the season. Less enviably, Pittsburgh is third worst in the NFL in overall offensive touchdowns, with only nine on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against Pittsburgh.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

Online streaming: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Steelers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Philadelphia and Pittsburgh both have one win in their last two games.