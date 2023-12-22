The NFL has fined the Atlanta Falcons and head coach Arthur Smith for violating the league's injury report policy, according to NFL Media. The franchise has been docked $75,000 while Smith was fined $25,000 due to what the league deemed to be improper following of injury report protocol leading into their Week 7 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Specifically, this is related to the team's handling of rookie running back Bijan Robinson for that week. The first-round pick was not listed on Atlanta's injury report throughout the week, but played just six snaps in the game and didn't touch the football throughout the entire first half. Smith was asked at halftime why Robinson wasn't playing and noted that he was "just not feeling all that great."

Robinson finished with one carry for three yards and played just 17% of the offense snaps.

Bijan Robinson ATL • RB • #7 Att 176 Yds 801 TD 4 FL 3 View Profile

In the wake of that game, CBS Sports NFL Lead Insider Jonathan Jones reported that the league was looking into why Robinson was not listed on the injury report as, per league rules, teams are required to list all injuries, including those that pop up the night before a game. Robinson said after that game that he began "feeling weird" that Saturday night and was suffering from headaches.

Upon investigating the situation, it appears the NFL determined that the Falcons knew about Robinson's ailments earlier enough that they could and should have added him to the injury report. And now it's costing the franchise and head coach a pretty penny.