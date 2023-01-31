Urban Meyer's short-lived tenure as Jaguars head coach did not go well. But the former Florida and Ohio State national champion still holds Jacksonville in high regard. Joining Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden on CBS Sports' "All Things Covered" Tuesday, Meyer praised the Jaguars' improved personnel and had even loftier remarks about quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

"Trevor Lawrence, (he) might be a Hall of Famer someday," Meyer said. "He's that good."

Lawrence struggled mightily under Meyer, who went 2-11 before his in-season dismissal last year. But the former No. 1 overall draft pick emerged under new coach Doug Pederson in 2022, earning a Pro Bowl nod after eclipsing 4,000 passing yards and notably guiding the team to a 27-point comeback win over the Chargers in the playoffs.

"They did a really good job in free agency this year," Meyer said. "But to me, it's a quarterback sport, and when you get a killer like Trevor Lawrence ... you got a chance."

Asked about his own journey to the Jaguars in 2021, Meyer said he always intended to stay retired following a long run as a college coach. But he "got approached by a few teams, and this team really appealed to me," mostly because of the possibility of working with Lawrence. He admitted he'd "do some things differently" if he could relive his abbreviated run atop the Jags' staff, but said he has "no desire" to return to the sidelines.