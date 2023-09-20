The New York Giants will try to build off their impressive victory when they start Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season by visiting the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football. New York (1-1) was on its way to a second consecutive disastrous defeat after it trailed 28-7 at Arizona in the third quarter last week, but scored 24 unanswered points to match the largest comeback in franchise history and post an improbable victory. The Giants, who may be without running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), now must take on a juggernaut in the 49ers (2-0), who have won 12 straight regular-season contests.

Giants vs. 49ers spread: San Francisco -10

Giants vs. 49ers over/under: 44.5 points

Giants vs. 49ers money line: San Francisco -547, New York +401

SF: 49ers are 14-8 against the spread, including playoffs, since the start of the 2022 season

NYG: Giants are 0-2 ATS this year after going 14-5 in 2022, including playoffs

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco could be missing a top offensive weapon on Thursday Night Football, as wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk suffered a shoulder injury in the team's 30-23 victory against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2. The 25-year-old played through it, but finished with only three receptions for 43 yards. If Aiyuk is unable to go, second-year quarterback Brock Purdy still has plenty of options to target, with Deebo Samuel topping the list.

Samuel hauled in six passes for 63 yards against the Rams and also ran for an 11-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. A limited or absent Aiyuk also could mean more action for George Kittle, who tied for third in the NFL last season with a career-high 11 TD catches. The 29-year-old Kittle was fifth among tight ends in 2022 with 765 yards on 60 receptions despite missing two contests. See which team to pick here.

Why the Giants can cover

If Barkley sits, New York will count on Daniel Jones to deliver with his arm and his legs. The 26-year-old is capable, as he racked up the fifth-most rushing yards by a quarterback in the NFL last season (708) and tied for 16th among all players with seven touchdown runs. Jones, who has gained 102 yards on 22 carries over the first two games of 2023, has rushed for 90 or more yards four times in his career and recorded his first 100-yard performance last year against Jacksonville.

The sixth overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, Jones carved up Arizona through the air last Sunday, doing most of his damage in the second half. He completed 17-of-21 attempts for 259 yards and a pair of touchdowns while also gaining all but one of his 59 overall rushing yards and running for a score. Jones, who had only two 300-yard passing performances last season, threw for a total of 321 yards in the win and became the first player in team history to register 250 passing yards, 50 rushing yards, two TD passes and a scoring run in the same game. See which team to pick here.

