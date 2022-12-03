Who's Playing

Washington @ New York

Current Records: Washington 7-5; New York 7-3

What to Know

The Washington Commanders won both of their matches against the New York Giants last season (30-29 and 22-7) and are aiming for the same result on Sunday. Washington and New York will face off in an NFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. The Commanders have a defense that allows only 19.67 points per game, so the Giants' offense will have their work cut out for them.

It was all tied up 10-10 at the half for Washington and the Atlanta Falcons this past Sunday, but Washington stepped up in the second half for a 19-13 victory. Washington's RB Brian Robinson Jr. looked sharp as he picked up 105 yards on the ground on 18 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Robinson Jr. has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

As for New York, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a 28-20 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys. No one had a standout game offensively for the Giants, but they got scores from RB Saquon Barkley and WR Richie James. QB Daniel Jones ended up with a passer rating of 124.10.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Commanders going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Washington's win lifted them to 7-5 while New York's defeat dropped them down to 7-3. We'll see if Washington's success rolls on or if New York is able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Commanders are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Giants, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New York have won seven out of their last 14 games against Washington.