Who's Playing

Dallas @ New York

Current Records: Dallas 1-1; New York 2-0

What to Know

The New York Giants are 3-9 against the Dallas Cowboys since September of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. New York and Dallas will face off in an NFC East battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. Both teams are tiptoeing into their matchup after sneaking past their previous opponents.

It was all tied up 6-6 at the half for the Giants and the Carolina Panthers this past Sunday, but New York stepped up in the second half for a 19-16 victory. No one had a standout game offensively for New York, but they got one touchdown from QB Daniel Jones. Jones ended up with a passer rating of 117.90.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 13. K Graham Gano booted in four field goals, the longest a 56-yarder in the fourth quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the contest.

Speaking of close games: Dallas sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals this past Sunday. The team accrued 17 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. RB Tony Pollard and WR Noah Brown were among the main playmakers for the Cowboys as the former punched in one rushing touchdown and the latter caught five passes for one TD and 91 yards. Pollard hadn't helped his team much against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Dallas' defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed Cincinnati's offensive line to sack QB Joe Burrow six times for a total loss of 34 yards. The heavy lifting was done by OLB Micah Parsons and DE Dorance Armstrong, who each racked up two sacks.

This next game is expected to be close, with New York going off at just a 1-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped New York to 2-0 and Dallas to 1-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Giants and the Cowboys clash.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: ABC

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Giants are a slight 1-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Dallas have won ten out of their last 14 games against New York.