Who's Playing

Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers

Current Records: Detroit 2-1, Green Bay 2-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Lions have enjoyed a two-game homestead but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Green Bay Packers at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday at Lambeau Field. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Sunday, the Lions strolled past the Falcons with points to spare, taking the game 20-6.

Nobody from Detroit had a standout game, but they still got scores from Jared Goff and Sam LaPorta. The Lions also got a significant boost from Jahmyr Gibbs, who ran away from the competition to the tune of 80 yards.

The team's defense also helped out by holding the Falcons to a paltry 183 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to the Lions' ability to keep the quarterback under presure: the team laid him out seven times before it was all said and done. Leading the way was Aidan Hutchinson and his two sacks.

Meanwhile, Green Bay was not the first on the board on Sunday, but they got there more often. They slipped by the Saints 18-17.

Nobody from Green Bay had a standout game, but they still got scores from Romeo Doubs and Jordan Love.

The team won by holding the Saints to a paltry 252 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to the Packers' ability to keep the quarterback under presure: the team laid him out four times before it was all said and done. Leading the way was Rashan Gary and his three sacks. Another big playmaker for the Saints was Rashid Shaheed, who manged to return a punt 76-yards to the end zone in the second quarter.

The Lions' win on Sunday bumped their record up to 2-1. As for the opposition, The Packers' win on Sunday bumped their record up to 2-1.

Not only did both teams in this Thursday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, the contest is expected to be close, with the Lions going off as just a 1.5 point favorite. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Detroit didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Green Bay in their previous matchup back in January, but they still walked away with a 20-16 victory. Will the Lions repeat their success, or do the Packershave a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Detroit is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest NFL odds.





The over/under is set at 45 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Green Bay and Detroit both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.