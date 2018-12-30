Green Bay vs. Detroit live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Green Bay Packers (home) vs. Detroit Lions (away)

Current records: Green Bay 6-8-2; Detroit 5-10-1

What to Know

Detroit will square off against Green Bay at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Detroit will be hoping to build upon the 31-23 win they picked up against Green Bay the last time they played.

Detroit's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last Sunday. They took a hard 9-27 fall against Minnesota. If Detroit were hoping to take revenge for the 9-24 defeat against Minnesota the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Green Bay ultimately got the result it was hoping for. They secured a 44-38 W over the Jets.

Detroit are expected to lose by 7.5. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 5-2 ATS in away games but only 8-7 all in all.

Green Bay's win lifted them to 6-8-2 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 5-10-1. Last week Green Bay relied heavily on Aaron Rodgers, who accumulated 442 passing yards and punched in 2 rushing TDs. It will be up to Detroit's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field, Wisconsin TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $96.57

Prediction

The Packers are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Lions.

This season, Green Bay are 6-8-1 against the spread. As for Detroit, they are 7-7-1 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Packers as a 7 point favorite.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Detroit have won 4 out of their last 7 games against Green Bay.