Zach Wilson received plenty of praise following his performance during Sunday night's 23-20 loss to the Chiefs. One of the first people to compliment Wilson was Patrick Mahomes, who sought out Wilson on the field following Sunday night's game.

As you can see below, Mahomes offered encouragement to Wilson, whose statistics Sunday night dwarfed his own. Wilson, in what was easily his best game as a pro so far, threw for 245 yards and two touchdowns on 28 of 39 passing. Mahomes went 18 of 30 for 203 yards in a score while leading the Chiefs to a slim victory.

"You got the f------ talent," Mahomes told Wilson. "Just go out there and ball!"

Wilson's postgame actions were nearly as impressive as what he did on the field Sunday night. Clearly disappointed with the outcome, Wilson took ownership for the Jets' third loss of the year. While he largely played winning football, Wilson's fumbled snap on the Jets' final offensive play contributed to the loss.

Fumble aside, Wilson showed why head coach Robert Saleh has decided to stick with him as the Jets' starter as Aaron Rodgers continues to recover from surgery. And like Mahomes, Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones also offered praise of Wilson after Sunday night's game.

"If I'm being completely honest, we knew it was going to be a battle," Jones said during a postgame interview with NBC Sports. "He's continuing to get better week in and week out, and he's continuing to lead week in and week out. ... Like I said, Zach Wilson is special, man. You've just got to give the guy time."