Despite not being on the team's injury report, Falcons rookie first-round pick Bijan Robinson played just six snaps and did not receive a single touch during the first half of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. When asked at halftime about his running back's inactivity, Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Robinson is "just not feeling all that great," via Falcons team reporter.

Robinson, who entered the game as the Falcons' leader in rushing and co-leader in receptions, had zero targets and zero rushing attempts during the game's first 30 minutes. The Falcons and Buccaneers were tied, 10-10, at intermission.

Bijan Robinson ATL • RB • #7 Att 80 Yds 401 TD 0 FL 1 View Profile



While Robinson was a bystander, Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson combined to have 13 of Atlanta's 15 first half rushing attempts. Drake London and Jonnu Smith each had three receptions in the first half to lead Atlanta.

Robinson's inability to play is a big deal for the Falcons. Not only is he the Falcons' most productive offensive player, he is currently top 10 among all running backs in rushing and receiving.