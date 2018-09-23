Houston vs. N.Y. Giants: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Texans vs. Giants football game
Who's Playing
Houston Texans (home) vs. New York Giants (away)
Current records: Houston 0-2; N.Y. Giants 0-2
What to Know
Houston looks to establish their home field advantage on Sunday as they take on the Giants at 1:00 p.m. Houston are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last match, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
Houston were close but not close enough last Sunday as they fell 17-20 to Tennessee. Houston gained 167 more yards than Tennessee, but the latter made more effective use of their yardage.
Meanwhile, the Giants came up short against Dallas, falling 13-20. This makes it the second loss in a row for the Giants.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: NRG Stadium, Texas
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Texans are a solid 6 point favorite against the Giants.
Last season, Houston were 7-9-0 against the spread. As for N.Y. Giants, they were 7-9-0 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
