Houston vs. N.Y. Giants: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Houston Texans (home) vs. New York Giants (away)

Current records: Houston 0-2; N.Y. Giants 0-2

What to Know

Houston looks to establish their home field advantage on Sunday as they take on the Giants at 1:00 p.m. Houston are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last match, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

Houston were close but not close enough last Sunday as they fell 17-20 to Tennessee. Houston gained 167 more yards than Tennessee, but the latter made more effective use of their yardage.

Meanwhile, the Giants came up short against Dallas, falling 13-20. This makes it the second loss in a row for the Giants.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium, Texas

NRG Stadium, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Texans are a solid 6 point favorite against the Giants.

Last season, Houston were 7-9-0 against the spread. As for N.Y. Giants, they were 7-9-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.