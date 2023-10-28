Who's Playing

Baltimore Ravens @ Arizona Cardinals

Current Records: Baltimore 5-2, Arizona 1-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: CBS

What to Know

The Cardinals will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Baltimore Ravens at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Cardinals are limping into the game on a four-game losing streak.

Arizona traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They took a 20-10 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Seahawks on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Ravens humbled the Lions with a 38-6 smackdown. The over/under was set at 43.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Ravens can attribute much of their success to Lamar Jackson, who threw for 357 yards and three touchdowns while completing 77.8% of his passes, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground. Another player making a difference was Mark Andrews, who picked up 63 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The Ravens' defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB five times. Leading the way was Kyle Van Noy and his two sacks.

Arizona's loss was their seventh straight on the road (dating back to last season), which dropped their overall record down to 1-6. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 14.0 points per game. As for Baltimore, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 5-2 record this season.

Going forward, the Ravens are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

Odds

Baltimore is a big 9.5-point favorite against Arizona, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 44.5 points.

Series History

Arizona and Baltimore both have 1 win in their last 2 games.