Who's Playing

New England @ Buffalo

Current Records: New England 8-8; Buffalo 12-3

What to Know

The New England Patriots haven't won a game against the Buffalo Bills since Dec. 6 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. New England and Buffalo will face off in an AFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium. These two teams have allowed few points on average (the Patriots 19.5, the Bills 17.53), so any points scored will be well earned.

It was all tied up 7-7 at the half for New England and the Miami Dolphins last week, but New England stepped up in the second half for a 23-21 win. No one had a standout game offensively for New England, but they got scores from SS Kyle Dugger, WR Jakobi Meyers, and WR Tyquan Thornton. QB Mac Jones ended up with a passer rating of 132.30.

Meanwhile, Buffalo ran circles around the Chicago Bears two weeks ago, and the extra yardage (426 yards vs. 209 yards) paid off. The Bills took their matchup against Chicago by a conclusive 35-13 score. Buffalo relied on the efforts of RB Devin Singletary, who rushed for one TD and 106 yards on 12 carries, and RB James Cook, who punched in one rushing touchdown. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Singletary has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

New England is now 8-8 while Buffalo sits at 12-3. The Patriots are still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so these next one game are critical for them. The Bills have clinched a playoff berth as the current second seed in the AFC.

New England is expected to lose this next one by 7. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-3 ATS when expected to lose.

Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: New England comes into the contest boasting the fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at seven. As for the Bills, they enter the matchup with only 28 touchdowns allowed, which is the best in the NFL.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bills are a solid 7-point favorite against the Patriots, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New England have won ten out of their last 16 games against Buffalo.