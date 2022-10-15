Who's Playing

New England @ Cleveland

Current Records: New England 2-3; Cleveland 2-3

What to Know

The New England Patriots will head out on the road to face off against the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. New England has a defense that allows only 19.6 points per game, so Cleveland's offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Patriots kept a clean sheet against the Detroit Lions this past Sunday and took the contest 29 to nothing. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point New England had established a 26 to nothing advantage. They can attribute much of their success to RB Rhamondre Stevenson, who picked up 161 yards on the ground on 25 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Stevenson has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Special teams collected 17 points for New England. K Nick Folk delivered a perfect 5-for-5 game.

Meanwhile, Cleveland was close but no cigar this past Sunday as they fell 30-28 to the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite the defeat, the Browns got a solid performance out of RB Nick Chubb, who rushed for two TDs and 134 yards on 17 carries.

The Patriots are expected to lose this next one by 3. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

New England simply couldn't be stopped when the two teams previously met in November of last year, as they easily beat Cleveland at home 45-7. The rematch might be a little tougher for New England since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

Odds

The Browns are a 3-point favorite against the Patriots, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New England have won all of the games they've played against Cleveland in the last eight years.