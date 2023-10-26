Who's Playing

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Buffalo Bills

Current Records: Tampa Bay 3-3, Buffalo 4-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $80.00

What to Know

The Buffalo Bills will be playing at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday at Highmark Stadium. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Sunday, the Bills were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 29-25 to the Patriots.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Josh Allen, who threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground. James Cook brought some help for the Bills off the bench as he gained 102 total yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay's game on Sunday was all tied up 10-10 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell just short of the Falcons by a score of 16-13. Tampa Bay has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Like the Falcons, the Buccaneers lost despite seeing results from several players. Baker Mayfield led the charge by throwing for 275 yards and a touchdown.

Buffalo's loss dropped their record down to 4-3. As for Tampa Bay, their defeat was their third straight at home, which dropped their overall record down to 3-3.

Going forward, the Bills are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-4 against the spread).

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Thursday' contest: The Bills command a daunting offense this season, having averaged 3.4 touchdowns per game (they're ranked third in touchdowns overall). It's a different story for the Buccaneers , though, as they've been averaging only 1.7 per game. Will the Bills continue their march to the end zone, or will the Buccaneers flip the script?

Odds

Buffalo is a big 9.5-point favorite against Tampa Bay, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bills, as the game opened with the Bills as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 43.5 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Buffalo and Tampa Bay both have 1 win in their last 2 games.