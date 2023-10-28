Who's Playing

Houston Texans @ Carolina Panthers

Current Records: Houston 3-3, Carolina 0-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Texans are 0-3 against the Panthers since September of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. After each having a week off, the pair will shake off the cobwebs and square off against one another at 1:00 p.m. ET on October 29th at Bank of America Stadium. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Texans will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Two weeks ago, the Texans earned a 20-13 win over the Saints.

Dalton Schultz and C.J. Stroud were among the main playmakers for the Texans as the former picked up 61 receiving yards and a touchdown and the latter threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Carolina, who are still winless after their sixth matchup. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 42-21 to the Dolphins two weeks ago. Carolina got off to an early lead (up 14 with 0:06 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Adam Thielen, who picked up 115 receiving yards and a touchdown. Another player making a difference was Chuba Hubbard, who rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown.

The win got Houston back to even at 3-3. As for Carolina, their defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their overall record down to 0-6.

The Panthers are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 0-5 against the spread).

Odds

Houston is a 3-point favorite against Carolina, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 43.5 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Carolina has won all of the games they've played against Houston in the last 8 years.